Shillong most popular destination for Indian travellers in 2025: Report

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Meghalaya's capital Shillong pips Azerbaijan's historic capital city Baku as the most popular destination for Indian travellers in 2025, reveals the new 'Travel Trends Report' by global travel app Skyscanner.

Shillong is the only city to feature in the list as part of the annual report, released on Wednesday.

The report, which offers insights into the pulse of Indian travellers in the coming year, claimed that 66 per cent of Indians plan to "travel more" in the coming year.

"Known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong in India sits on top among the most buzzing destinations followed by Baku, Azerbaijan and Langkawi, Malaysia known for their diverse experiences and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

"Other destinations that Indians are searching for are Tromso in Norway, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, highlighting that Indian travellers are seeking unforgettable and diverse experiences in newer destinations," read the report with the sample size of 1,000 Indian respondents.

It has also come out with another list, called "Best Value Destinations category", which names the cities that give the most value for their money and have seen the biggest airfare price drop from India over the last year.

"So, topping the list is Almaty, Kazakhstan for which the flight prices have fallen by a little less than half (44 per cent), followed closely by Jakarta in Indonesia (27 per cent), Singapore and Kaula Lumpur in Malaysia both 19 per cent each," it said.

According to the report, cost is an important consideration for value-driven Indians, with the cost of hotels (65 per cent), flights (62 per cent), and food and drinks (54 per cent) being important factors in the decision-making process.

"Indian travellers are not just exploring new destinations; they're seeking meaningful and collective travel experiences. With 86 per cent budgeting to spend the same or more on flights and 80 per cent on accommodations in 2025, their desire to explore is stronger than ever.

"Cost remains a crucial factor in decision-making as travellers choose their next adventure," said Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner's travel and destinations expert.

The data from the report also reveals an exciting shift towards shared experiences and immersive adventures — inviting travellers to discover the world together in new and inspiring ways.

While 44 per cent -- those aged between 25 to 34 -- are excited to attend live sports events, eager to support their favourite teams alongside fellow fans; 47 per cent are on the lookout for immersive art experiences that invite active participation.

"Skyscanner has captured this growing excitement, showing a spike in flight bookings ahead of major sporting events like Formula 1. According to the data, Abu Dhabi (6–8 Dec) shows a 188 per cent rise in bookings on 2nd December ahead of the race. Previously, Singapore (20-22 Sep) also witnessed a remarkable 189 per cent increase in flight bookings on 18th September compared to the previous day," the report added.

The other buzzing travel trends that are inspiring Indian travellers to embark on adventures in 2025 are 'Gami-Vacation' and 'Astro-adventures'.

So, as per the report, gaming is a huge hit with Gen Z, with nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) saying it's their go-to leisure activity and 57 per cent feeling inspired to book a trip based on a location featured in a video game.

Similarly, the alluring night skies and cosmic wonders are drawing Indian travellers with a captivating 53 per cent expressing their desire to sleep under the Milky Way and 56 per cent keen on embracing night photography to capture the beauty of the cosmos.

"The Northern Lights have become a bucket-list item for 44 per cent of Indian travellers, who are all yearning for an out-of-the-world experience- on their trips," read the data quoted by the report . PTI MG RB RB