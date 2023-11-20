Shillong to host 11th edition of International Tourism Mart from Nov 21-23

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A three-day mega event to highlight the tourism potential of India's northeast region is all set to be held in Meghalaya's capital Shillong starting Tuesday with Union minister G Kishan Reddy slated to inaugurate it, officials said.

Advertisment

The 11th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) is going to be a "unique event" as it has been planned as a 'green' event by adopting low-carbon options on the lines of the action points formulated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for implementation of Mission LiFE, they added.

The International Tourism Mart (ITM) 2023 will be held in Shillong from November 21-23, the tourism ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it has sanctioned the development of 22 viewpoints in the northeast region at the cost of Rs 44.44 crore to provide world-class infrastructure and related services for the highway network through commercial spaces, logistic parks, and traveller facilities such as wayside amenities.

Advertisment

The ITM is an "annual event held by the Ministry of Tourism in one of the Northeastern states on a rotation basis, with an objective to provide a bigger platform to the stakeholders in the Northeast to interact with their counterparts from both within the country and overseas markets as well as to create awareness about the tourism potential of Northeast region," the statement said.

The earlier editions of this ITM have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal, Kohima and Aizwal. Shillong will be hosting this event for the second time, since its inception, the ministry said.

An approximate number of 100 delegates including domestic and international, would be participating in the event, the statement said.

Advertisment

The ITM aims to highlight the northeast region's unique tourism products, rich biodiversity, its intangible heritage including local traditions, dance forms, arts, handicrafts and handlooms to a domestic and international audience.

Union minister Reddy, who holds the portfolios of culture, tourism and development is slated to inaugurate the ITM 2023, officials said.

The event will be attended by tourism ministers, senior officials of various northeastern states, other state governments and heads of many tourism and hospitality associations, they said.

Advertisment

Sharing details about the event, the tourism ministry said, "There will be no use of SUP (single-use plastic), a digital and paperless route will be followed, as well as a tree plantation drive will be undertaken." The event will include an exclusive session dedicated to business meetings between tourism stakeholders in the northeast and domestic and international buyers. Knowledge sessions and panel discussions would deliberate on the advances and development of connectivity in the region, it said.

The air connectivity in the northeast has increased tremendously in the last few years. At present, there are more than 16 airports providing accessibility to tourist destinations in the northeast region, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with the Ministry of Civil Aviation under their RCS-UDAN Scheme. As part of this collaboration, 53 tourism routes have become operational of which 10 routes are exclusively for the Northeast region.

Advertisment

"The three vistadome trains operating in the northeast region have greatly contributed to not only connectivity, but also in enhancing its tourism appeal," it said.

Further, to take forward the 'Travel for LiFE', a sectoral programme initiated by the Ministry of Tourism under the aegis of Mission LiFE, the ministry is working with all stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem including the state governments, industry, destinations and tourists, officials said.

'Travel for LiFE' programme aims to position India as a leader in promoting sustainable and responsible tourism and using tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Advertisment

Sixteen projects have been sanctioned in the Northeast states under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for a total amount of Rs 1,309 crore, the tourism ministry said.

A total of 15 tourist destinations are being developed under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 with an aim to develop sustainable tourist destinations, the statement said.

Further, the Ministry of Tourism under the PRASHAD scheme has sanctioned eight projects for Rs 256.45 crore for the integrated development of identified pilgrimage destinations in the northeast states, it added. PTI KND RPA RPA