Shilpa Shetty visits ashram, husband Raj Kundra offers kidney to ailing spiritual guru Premanand

Mathura (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Actor Shilpa Shetty on Thursday visited the Shri Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan along with her husband Raj Kundra, who left everyone stunned by offering to donate one of his kidneys to spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj.

The spiritual guru refused his request, saying his life span will be the same with or without Kundra's kidney.

The gesture surprised everyone present, including Shetty, who remained calm and quietly listened to the conversation.

When Shetty asked Premanand if she could attain "inner peace", he advised her to simply chant Radha’s name with devotion. He further suggested the couple visit Shri Radha Rani Temple at Barsana.

Following his advice, Shetty and Kundra proceeded directly to the temple at Barsana.

The temple priest there draped a scarf over Shetty’s shoulders. “Truly, my life feels blessed after coming to Barsana. Radharani's 'darshan' has given me immense peace,” Shetty told reporters outside the temple.

The temple visit comes amid renewed legal troubles for the couple.

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing recently registered a case against Kundra and Shetty, alleging a fraud of over Rs 60 crore. Their lawyer has dismissed the charges as "false, baseless and malicious".