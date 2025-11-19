Shimal man booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) A man from Shimla has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, who hails from Kundali in Sonipat, Haryana, she and the accused were living together for the past two months in a rented accommodation in Shimla's Dhalli area, during which the accused sexually assaulted her after he promised to marry her.

The complainant alleged that at that time, three other persons were also present in the accommodation. She alleged that when she asked the accused about their marriage, he refused, due to which she went into a severe mental distress, police said.

Following this, she approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused, they said.

Police officials confirmed that a case under section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through a false promise of marriage or other deceitful means) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.