Shimla: 3 vehicles damaged, spare parts burnt in fire at car showroom in ISBT

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Three new vehicles were damaged and spare parts and machines worth lakhs were gutted in a fire that broke out at a car showroom in Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

However, no casualty was reported as the showroom was closed when the fire broke out around 4 am in Tutikandi, they said.

Fire tenders from Mall Road, Chota Shimla and Boileauganj have been deployed to control the fire, police said.

Investigations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said. PTI BPL AS AS AS