Shimla: 70 challans from 2011-2016 not filed in court; probe on

Shimla, Oct 20 (PTI) About 70 challans for FIRs registered at the Boileauganj police station here under various sections, including the NDPS Act, the SC/ST Act, and crimes against women, were not submitted in the court between 2011 and 2016, an official said on Monday.

Challans have to be filed in the court within 90 days of FIR registration, specifically in these three categories of cases. The lapse, therefore, has raised questions about the functioning of the police, as several SHOs were posted at the police station during this period.

Preliminary information is being gathered, and a detailed investigation will be conducted in this regard, a senior police officer said.

If negligence or tampering of records is confirmed at any level, strict action will be taken against the concerned officers and employees, the officer said.