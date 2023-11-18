Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

Shimla Nov 18, (PTI) Regular flight service between Shimla and Amritsar was flagged off by Shimla MP and former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Saturday.

He said this service will provide a boost to tourism and will be beneficial for the state. He added that soon the Jubbal Hatti airport in the suburbs of the state capital will also be expanded, according to a statement issued here.

Kashyap said that according to the Airlines Dynamic Rate, airlines are giving good rates on some seats, but the last seats are expensive and we would also send our suggestions to the Centre in this regard.

We will also discuss in the Lok Sabha how the price of these tickets can be reduced, Kashyap added.