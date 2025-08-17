Shimla civic body launches massive stay dog vaccination drive

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a massive drive to sterilise and vaccinate dogs with anti-rabies shots.

The campaign would continue for 20 to 25 days, with veterinary experts from Goa, Maharashtra, and Delhi part of a team headed by Dr D R Anil.

Four vans and boarding facilities have been provided to haul and shelter the dogs, SMC Mayor Surinder Chauhan said on Sunday.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of a rise in the number of dog bites.

Under the drive, a digital record of stray dogs would be kept, their behaviour would be profiled, and aggressive dogs would be lodged in a 'Dog Hut' in Tutikandi, he said.

Each stray dog would be provided a UR code and would be made to wear a GPS collar for tracking, the mayor said.

UR code stores digitally biometric data and face data to ensure two-party remote identity verification.

In Shimla, the number of stray dogs was estimated at 3,000, but the exact number would be known after every stray dog is vaccinated and sterilised.

Chauhan claimed that the SMC was the first municipal body in the country to launch such an exhaustive campaign to take stock of stray dogs.