Shimla: CPI (M) denounces US tariffs, warns of mass movement if 'pro-American' stance continues

Shimla, Oct 30 (PTI) The local Communist Party of India (Marxist) unit here on Thursday denounced the US tariffs in a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office.

The party workers raised slogans against US President Donald Trump, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest was followed by a rally that culminated with a public meeting addressed by former MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha.

Singha said Trump was using "tariff terrorism" to intimidate countries that refused to accept the US trade terms.

"Counties that do not enter trade agreements protecting US commercial interests are being punished through arbitrary tariffs on their exports to America. These duties make their goods costlier in the US market, causing major losses to producer countries while benefiting the US economy," he said.

India exports agricultural and horticultural produce, textiles, fish, diamonds, leather items, and goods manufactured by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to the US, all of which are hit.

"A 50 per cent duty on these products will make them expensive, turning exports into loss-making ventures. As a result, production will decline, factories will close, and unemployment will rise as workers will lose their jobs," Singha said.

The Left leader accused the central government of compromising India's independent foreign policy "through a series of strategic agreements." "The Modi government has effectively become a junior partner of the US. Our foreign policy is now shaped around American interests, giving the US the confidence to exert undue pressure on India. Unlike several other nations that retaliated with reciprocal tariffs, India has failed to respond firmly because of continued US pressure," he said.

The party also warned the central government of a mass movement if it continued with its "pro-American" policies. PTI COR VN VN