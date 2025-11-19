Shimla DC complaints misuse of his name and photograph on WhatsApp

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday filed a complaint regarding alleged misuse of his name and photograph on WhatsApp.

This has serious potential for miscommunication, harassment, and financial fraud, the DC said and asked the police to treat the matter urgently.

A screenshot of the said WhatsApp profile and messages has been enclosed with an e-mail, the official said.

The police have been requested to direct the Cyber Cell or the concerned authority to identify the person involved and take appropriate legal and technical action as per rules, the official added.

This is not the first time that a public officer bearer has been impersonated and earlier in 2023 also the criminals had impersonated the then Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar by creating a fake Instagram account and demanded money in his name.

The cyber criminals had also impersonated senior leaders and bureaucrats like the chief minister and chief secretary to extract money in the name of a medical emergency or through amazon gift cards and other ways. PTI BPL APL APL