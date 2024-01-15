Shimla: Display of martial arts performance highlight of Army Day mela

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) The display of martial arts performance by the Kalaripayattu and Gatka teams were the highlight of the mela organised on the occasion of the Army Day at the Annandale Ground here on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who presided over the mela, said that this was an important occasion when we pay homage to the indomitable spirit, unwavering commitment and unparalleled sacrifices of the Indian Army's brave soldiers.

"It is a day to honour the valiant soldiers, who defend our borders with courage, dedication and selflessness. Their sacrifices, often in the harshest of conditions, underscore the lengths they go to ensure our safety and protect the sovereignty of our nation," he said in a statement issued here.

The governor said the challenges faced by the armed forces are immense, ranging from safeguarding our borders against external threats to aiding in disaster relief operations within the country.

Advertisment

"It is important for us as citizens to appreciate the sacrifices made by the armed forces and understand the magnitude of their contributions, " he said, adding that such programmes would increase respect for the army among the people and generate more enthusiasm among the young generation to join the Indian Army.

The governor, who also honoured the army personnel on the occasion, later visited the Army Heritage Museum.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Shimla, who welcomed the governor, said the Army Day is celebrated on January 15 in recognition of Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.

Earlier, the governor also witnessed martial art performance of the Kalaripayattu team of the Madras Regiment, Army Dog Squad Show and display by Gatka Team and Pipe Band. PTI BPL AS AS