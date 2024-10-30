Shimla district admin sets 8 pm-10 pm time on Diwali for bursting firecrackers

Shimla, Oct 30 (PTI) People here will be allowed to burst firecrackers only from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, the district administration has said and warned of stern action against anyone violating the order.

Advertisment

Urging the people to adhere to the timing fixed for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said people should serve as role models for the country by strictly following the rules.

"This will set a great example in the country that how the people of Shimla are disciplined and how they are more proactive in protecting the environment and in maintaining cleanliness in the surrounding areas," he said.

All arrangements have been made by the district administration in view of Diwali and areas have been assigned for the sale of firecrackers, the deputy commissioner said.

Advertisment

He added that the air quality in Shimla is much better as compared to many metropolitan cities across the country which is a big USP of the city as tourists visit the hill station for fresh air. PTI COR NSD NSD