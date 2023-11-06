Shimla eatery explosion probe handed over to CID

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department has been given the responsibility to probe the July 18 blast at an eatery in Shimla's Mall Road in which two people died and over 10 were injured, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The blast occurred at the Himachali Rasoi restaurant located in Middle Bazaar adjacent to the fire brigade office in the heart of the city. Police earlier had said it was apparently caused by a gas leak.

"The blast claimed two lives in the heart of the city just near the police control room," Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu told PTI, adding that the investigation has been handed over to the CID for further investigations to ensure that there was no other angle to it.

Detailed examination of evidence collected at the blast site and adjacent places by experts of the State Forensic Science Laboratory Junga concluded that an LPG leak led to the explosion, police had said earlier.

Advertisment

"Neither any fragments of exploding devices like detonators or timer devices were found at the blast site nor any evidence of high temperature as generally found in a blast triggered with the help of detonator or explosive materials surfaced," the report said.

Two commercial cylinders recovered from the spot were found leaking and one had minimal gas left. When LPG mixes up with air, it becomes deadly and causes an aerosol blast, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi had earlier said.

A case of endangering life, causing hurt and causing death by negligence under IPC sections 336, 337 and 304 A was registered and the owner of the gas agency which had delivered the cylinders was also under the scanner, police said.

A team from the National Bomb Data Centre of the National Security Guard visited the blast site on July 23 to find out the cause of the explosion. PTI BPL IJT IJT