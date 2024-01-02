Shimla fire caused by short circuit, say officials

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) A fire that gutted several houses in the Jubbal subdivision of Shimla district was caused by a short circuit, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The number of families rendered homeless has risen from seven to 10, officials said on Tuesday.

The loss of property has been estimated at Rs 5 crore and an immediate relief of Rs 15,000 given to the affected families, they said.

About 80 heavily timbered rooms of the 10 houses were completely gutted in the fire that broke out around 1 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. However, no loss of lives of humans or cattle was reported.

Seven water tenders were rushed to the spot from Jubbal, Rohru, Chirgaon and Kotkhai fire stations that took six hours to bring the flame under control. PTI BPL SZM