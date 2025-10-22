Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo 2025 to be held from Oct 25

Shimla, Oct 22 (PTI) The Shimla Flying Festival & Hospitality Expo 2025 returns for its third edition and will be held in Junga of Shimla district from October 25. This year, the festival is recognised as a Pre-World Cup and Pre-Asian League Paragliding Championship, making it the first time the championships are being held together in the country. The festival will witness participation from pilots representing more than seven countries.

This was stated by Arun Rawat, organiser of the festival, while he addressed the media persons during a press conference held here on Wednesday. He said that the festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"This festival will place Himachal Pradesh firmly on the global adventure tourism map. The festival aims to establish Shimla as a premier global destination for adventure tourism, promoting Himachal Pradesh as a leading hub for international air sports and eco-tourism. Notably, the top-ranked pilot from China will participate in this event for the first time -- a milestone that underscores India's growing prominence on the international paragliding circuit," he said.

"The festival will showcase Shimla as a world-class destination for adventure sports and high-altitude flying," he added.

"Running parallel to the championship, the Hospitality Expo 2025 will feature over 60 small, micro and self-help groups (SHGs) from across the state. The Expo will present a vibrant display of organic foods, wellness products, handicrafts, eco-friendly innovations and traditional Himachali offerings, providing a strong platform for rural entrepreneurship, MSME promotion and women-led enterprises," said Rawat.

He further said that the festival will also feature several prominent celebrities, including former WWE superstar The Great Khali, who will inspire the youth to opt for sports. PTI COR AMJ AMJ