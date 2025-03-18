Shimla: Forensic experts appraised about AI during a one-day training programme

Shimla, March 18 (PTI) A one-day training program on "Artificial Intelligence in Forensics: Future Roadmap to Criminal Investigation" was organised on Tuesday at the Directorate of Forensic Services in Junga, Shimla, for forensic professionals to enhance their skills.

During the program, Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan, Director of Forensic Services, encouraged forensic experts to integrate AI-based methodologies for modern crime case analysis. She stated that AI would significantly improve forensic efficiency and revolutionize crime investigations.

A spokesperson for the Department of Forensic Services said that the program provided insights into AI applications in forensic science and highlighted its role in cybercrime analysis, facial recognition, digital forensics, speech analysis, document verification, fingerprint analysis, and DNA matching.

In a press statement issued here, he mentioned that AI-driven methods could enhance the accuracy and efficiency of crime investigations.

"This training program will serve as a vital platform for equipping forensic professionals with advanced AI-driven techniques, further strengthening forensic capabilities in the state," said the spokesperson. PTI/COR ARD ARD