Shimla gets 4 new garbage compactors on Gandhi Jayanti

Shimla, Oct 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off four garbage compactors for the municipal corporation here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

These garbage compactors have been acquired under the Shimla Smart City Limited project with an investment of Rs 1.40 crores.

Each of these compactors have a capacity of 14 cubic metres, enabling them to transport 11-12 tonnes of waste to the processing plant at Bhariyal on the outskirts of Shimla, in just one trip.

Underlining the importance of cleanliness and echoing the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi, he said the present government is unwaveringly working to realise Bapu's vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future for Shimla and its citizens, a statement issued here on Monday said.

Shimla is the primary tourist destination in the state and the present state government is actively working to attract more tourists and prioritise the improvement of essential infrastructure to enhance their experience, Sukhu said.

Earlier in the day, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and the chief minister paid floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at The Ridge Shimla.

They also visited a photo exhibition based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

The governor highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence and praised him for his deep-rooted connection to Indian traditions, marked by integrity and simplicity.

Later, they also paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Central Telegraph Office (CTO) Chowk on his birth anniversary.

“Shastri Ji inspired the country to make it self-reliant by giving the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' and his integrity, humility and simplicity will always inspire all the countrymen”, said Shukla.

“When there was a shortage of food in the country, Shastri ji’s slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' inspired us to move towards self-reliance. He was an embodiment of simplicity who gave the message of duty to the country”, Sukhu said. PTI BPL NB NB