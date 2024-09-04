Shimla: Govt school teacher booked for sexually harassing girl in cabin

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) A government school teacher has been booked for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl student in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when the victim told her parents about her ordeal and they approached police.

According to her parents, the teacher harassed their daughter on August 28 in his cabin.

The man also sent "obscene" text messages to her on WhatsApp, and had earlier several times asked the girl to come to his cabin, police said.

Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma said the teacher was booked under section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR BPL VN VN