Shimla-Kalka NH reopens for light vehicles

Shimla: The Shimla-Kalka National Highway opened for light vehicles and pickups on Tuesday after being closed for almost a week following a landslide, Superintendent of Police (Solan) Gaurav Singh said.

The highway, which connects Shimla with Chandigarh, was blocked at Chaki Mor near Koti between Dharampur and Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district following a landslide on August 2. About 50 metres of the road had caved in.

Though work was underway to restore the road, landslides triggered by intermittent rain hindered progress, forcing the police to divert traffic to alternative routes.

Solan Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bhisham Singh Thakur said the road was opened for light vehicles and pickups carrying fruits and vegetables around 11.50 am.

Depending on the road's condition, it will be opened for passenger vehicles such as buses around 4 pm and later for heavy vehicles, he said.

About 220 roads in Himachal Pradesh are still closed for vehicular traffic as landslides triggered by rain and flash floods have wreaked havoc in the state since July 19. The public works department has suffered losses of Rs 2,100 crore.

More than 150 roads are closed in the apple-growing districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur.

Till August 7, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of Rs 6,703 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 14. At least 216 people have died in rain-related incidents and accidents while 32 are still missing, according to the State Emergency Control Centre.