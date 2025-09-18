Shimla: Man booked for posting defamatory content against Congress MLA on social media

Shimla, Sep 18 (PTI) Shimla police has registered a case of defamation and forgery against a person for allegedly misleading the public and causing humiliation to a sitting Congress MLA through his post on social media, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday following a complaint by sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Awasthi from Solan's Arki Assembly seat.

In his complaint, Awasthi alleged that the person named Ranbir deliberately misled the public and caused humiliation by posting false content on social media, the police said.

The MLA alleged that Ranbir had made a post on Facebook along with a photograph and had written a note which violated his privacy and defamed him.

A case of forgery, intentional insult and defamation under sections 336(4), 356(2) and 352 of the BNS has been registered against the accused. He has also been charged for identity theft and violation of privacy under section 66(C), (E) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the police said.