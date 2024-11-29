Shimla Mayor orders removal of illegal stalls at the Ridge

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) Several illegal stalls at the Ridge area here were removed on Friday following a visit by the city's mayor, who emphasised that such structures cannot be put up in the area that sits on top of a large water tank.

Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan said that he was unaware of the installation of the large structures at the Ridge and therefore got them removed.

"There is a huge water tank under the Ridge and such a huge structure cannot be built here as it could put pressure on the area," he said.

The mayor further mentioned that district administration officials have been instructed to find out who was responsible for installing the stalls and the purpose behind them.

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor and CPI(M) leader Tikender Singh Panwar pointed out that despite a strict order from the Himachal Pradesh High Court prohibiting any activity at the Ridge, government agencies continue to flout the directive.

Panwar condemned the violation of the court order, claiming that the Ridge is being turned into a commercial space akin to “Delhi Haat” in the national capital. He also appealed to the people of Shimla to raise their voices against such practices. PTI/COR ARD ARD