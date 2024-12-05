Shimla MeT predicts rain or snow in Himachal on December 8, 9

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) In the wake of a continued dry spell during the post-monsoon season, the local Meteorological station on Thursday predicted rains and snow at isolated places in Himachal.

The MeT issued a yellow warning of a thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in the districts of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on December 8.

Under the influence of active western disturbance and strong easterly winds over the state, precipitation is very likely to commence from late night of December 7 and continue till December 9 with peak intensity on December 8, The MeT station said.

Consequently, scattered to fairly widespread precipitation of light to moderate intensity, associated with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in the plains and low hills. Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely in the mid and higher hills of the state during this period.

Further, snowfall is very likely in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts and higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts and precipitation is likely to decrease significantly from December 10, 2024.

Light rain and snowfall are also likely to occur in Shimla City and moderate snowfall in Kufri and adjoining areas on December 8 and 9.

Moderate to dense fog is likely over some parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur and Balh Valley in Mandi during the early morning hours of December 10, 2024. The temperatures would stay normal till December 7 and is likely to fall by three to four degrees thereafter for the next three days, the MeT added.

In view of the expected snowfall, there could be traffic congestion and disruption of other essential services and communication facilities in the higher reaches. Disruption of power and communication facilities in low and mid-hill districts of the state in view of expected thunderstorms and lightning, MeT station said in its advisory issued here.

Poor visibility conditions in hilly districts can cause difficulty to commuters and water supply may be hindered due to freezing of water in the supply pipes in the higher reaches, the advisory added.

Meanwhile, Tabo was coldest in the state with a low of minus 10.6 degrees while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 27.4 degrees.

The state received 98 per cent deficit rains during the post-monsoon season from October 1 to December 5, 2024, and rain deficit was 100 per cent in six districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan and 99 per cent in Kinnaur and Shimla. PTI BPL HIG HIG