Shimla MP directs show-cause notices against PWD officials over absence in DISHA meeting

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) Expressing displeasure over the absence of Public Works Department officials during the DISHA meeting, Shimla BJP MP Suresh Kashyap on Monday directed the district administration to issue show-cause notices to the concerned officers.

Interacting with the media persons after chairing the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here, he said the absence of officials is unacceptable, given that these meetings concern various centrally sponsored schemes.

Kashyap informed that a review of schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Jal Jeevan Mission and Prime Minister Employment Guarantee Programme, was conducted during the meeting, and the MP said that although Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned a substantial amount under PMGSY, several projects are still pending.

He emphasised that roads are considered the lifelines of the state, but delays in utilising central funds and damages caused by heavy rainfall are worrisome and pointed out that many projects have remained incomplete since 2016-17, reflecting clear negligence by responsible officials.

Referring to the chief minister's statement regarding the postponement of Panchayati Raj elections, Kashyap accused the government of misusing the Disaster Act as an excuse.

He asked are schools not functioning, is the marriage season not underway, are buses and public transport not operating. If rural roads are blocked, it reflects the state government's failure, which is not a valid reason to delay elections, the MP asserted.

Kashyap alleged that the government wants to delay elections only to distribute cheques to beneficiaries and gain political mileage. However, he said, the people have already seen the government's three-year performance, and it has failed in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

Speaking about the implementation of the four new labour codes, he said that the reforms will significantly benefit both organised and unorganised workers, and their positive impact will be visible in the coming days. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ