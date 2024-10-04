Shimla: Nepalese couple intoxicate employer family's food, flee with gold jewellery

Shimla, Oct 3 (PTI) A Nepalese couple has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables from a family here after serving them food laced with intoxicants, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Krishan and his wife Isha, both natives of Nepal, they said.

According to police, the Nepalese couple working in the apple orchard in the Chiwa village allegedly mixed poisonous substance in the food prepared for the family members and the caretaker as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

When the caretaker and two women of the family fell unconscious, the couple allegedly stole gold ornaments and other valuables kept in the house and fled, police said.

Police is conducting raids in search of the absconding Nepali couple.

Kumari Marisha, a member of the victim family in her complaint alleged that they hired the couple to work as labourers just four days ago. PTI/COR MNK MNK