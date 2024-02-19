Shimla Police arrest Nepal native for murder of co-worker

Shimla (HP), Feb 19 (PTI) A Nepal native, absconding since allegedly carrying out a murder of co-worker in an apple orchard here, was arrested on Monday, police said.

The man identified as Hemraj alias Yamu Khadka (23) was apprehended from Banari village in Shimla district’s Theog, they said.

Hemraj was employed at an apple orchard in Chaila area of Shimla district when he allegedly killed a co-worker and later tried to set the body on fire to destroy evidence. He fled from the spot after the incident on January 30, according to police.

Vikas Sharma, a public works department contractor, had hired three workers for maintenance and other work on his land and apple orchards in Ghund area of Chaila in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, they said.

In his complaint to the police, Sharma said that one of the three workers, Khem Singh, called and informed him that Prem was lying dead in one of the makeshift houses in the orchard while Hemraj was absconding.

He alleged that Hemraj killed Prem by stabbing him with some weapon and then set the body on fire with the intention of destroying evidence and fled from the spot.

The body and clothes worn by the dead worker were found in a half-burnt state. A case of murder and destroying evidence under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of IPC was registered against him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Theog Siddharth Sharma said that searches were carried out in all the nearby areas and probable escape routes to nab the accused.

CCTV footage and inputs from the cyber team were also used to track the accused, he said. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY