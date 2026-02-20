Shimla Police tops CCTNS PRAGATI rankings in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) The Shimla Police has emerged as the best-performing unit in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) PRAGATI rankings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Covering the period from October 1 to December 31, Shimla Police secured the top spot among 15 districts with a a score of 41.05 marks, officials said on Friday. Dehra and Sirmour police followed in second and third place, scoring 40.91 and 40.14 marks respectively.

The rankings were released after a performance evaluation by the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

In individual category rankings, Shimla West police station was ranked first for registering the highest number of FIRs, achieving a score of 38.80 marks.

In the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) rankings, Nurpur police station claimed the top position for conducting the highest number of searches in the state. The police station recorded about 32,34,536 searches during the quarter. Jwalaji police station ranked second with 25,97,805 searches and Indora police station stood third with 20, 31, 148 searches.

According to a senior officer with the CCTNS project, said that state's performance ranking has improved both at the national level and within the category of hilly states.

He also highlighted parameters that all police stations must achieve, including total disposal of complaints received through citizen portal, complete processing of all online verification, full data entry of data bank services, ensuring all stolen vehicle are recorded in the Crime Detail Form and Seizure Form immediately after FIR.

All Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed to ensure effective use of eSakshaya and e-Summon applications. Additional directives include the regular entries of fingerprint slips of arrested or surrendered persons and the monitoring of DGSP/IGSP Dashboard.

Officers are further required to ensure all IIFS comply with the three new criminal laws, select relevant crime head during FIR registration and maintain rigorous report generation from state and national database.

"The implementation and usage of eSakshaya and e-Summon applications shall be added as a new parameter in ranking starting next quarter," the officer added. PTI COR AKY