Shimla: Rashtrapati Niwas to host Winter Fest celebrating Himachal's cultural heritage

Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) The Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla, which serves as the summer retreat of the President of India, is set to host an exclusive edition of the Winter Fest on December 7, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The one-day event will be dedicated to celebrating the vibrant cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, in line with the President’s vision of transforming the President’s Estates into cultural hubs, the statement added.

The festival will feature a performance by the Himachal Pradesh Orchestra Band, Harmony of Pines, along with traditional group dances by local artists and a special singing performance by an Indian Idol participant.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore authentic local crafts and food stalls, showcasing the essence of Himachali traditions and cuisine, the statement said.

Since its public opening in April 2023, the Niwas has welcomed over 1.1 lakh visitors, offering them an immersive cultural experience, it said. PTI BPL ARD ARD