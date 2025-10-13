Shimla Ridge decked up for unveiling of ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's statue

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) The historic Ridge Maidan here was adorned with colourful streamers, flags and cutouts on Monday as senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi unveiled a statue of six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh at the Daulat Singh Park.

A large crowd gathered for the event, organised by the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation, chaired by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who had extended an open invitation to the public to join the ceremony.

Roads leading to the Ridge were lined with flags bearing Singh’s photographs, while groups of people from across the state danced to traditional folk tunes and performed Nati (folk dance, raising slogans in his memory.

Groups of folk dancers entertained the audience, waving flags and posters of Virbhadra Singh, creating a lively and celebratory atmosphere.

People began arriving hours before the function, and LED screens were set up along the Mall Road for those unable to reach the Ridge.

Posters and flags of Virbhadra Singh fluttered across the Mall Road and the Ridge, reflecting the former chief minister's enduring popularity. Large cutouts of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also placed near the stage.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements were made for the event, with around 400 police personnel deployed and the venue divided into five security sectors. Movement of heavy and utility vehicles within the city was suspended till 3 pm to maintain order.

Vehicles from Upper Shimla were parked between Chaulanthi and Dhalli bypass, while those from Solan, Arki, Bilaspur and Shimla Gramin were parked at designated spots between Boileauganj crossing, Tavi turn and Chaura Maidan, officials said.