Shimla shopkeepers clash with civic body team over anti-encroachment drive; 1 booked

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Several shopkeepers clashed with a team of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) on the Mall road here during an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, officials said.

A team of SMC was confronted by the shopkeepers, who used cuss words against them, authorities said.

The face-off turned violent as shopkeepers started to push the officials, leading to police intervention.

The incident was caught on camera and was shared on social media.

The police have booked one shopkeeper and are identifying the others involved in the row.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

"The shopkeepers have been repeatedly urged to cooperate with the corporation, but they have continued to ignore our instructions," he said.