Shimla summer festival to be held from June 15-18

Shimla, Jun 6 (PTI) International Shimla summer festival will be held at the Ridge in the queen of hills Shimla from June 15 to 18, officials said on Thursday.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap held a meeting with officials regarding the festival.

Kashyap, who is also the chairman of the festival committee, said, "One day would be dedicated to the performances by the orphanage.” A Himachali food festival will be organised during the festival besides several competitions and awareness campaigns, he added.

The DC directed officials to make proper arrangements for electricity and water for the summer festival.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi also gave instructions regarding law and order and security measures.