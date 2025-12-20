Shinde accuses Rahul Gandhi of being dishonest with the nation

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of being dishonest with the nation and believing Pakistan's narrative.

Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena, was speaking after Congress leader and former deputy mayor of the Pune civic body Ulhas Bagul switched over to his party here.

Rahul Gandhi “defames the country by going abroad and believing Pakistan’s narrative.” “Rahul Gandhi even appears happy, claiming that India lost a war within an hour. What kind of patriotism is this? This is treason and dishonesty with the country,” Shinde said.

“His love for Pakistan seems to be growing. But the people of India won’t forgive him for such conduct,” he added.

The Sena chief said the country had witnessed several scams before 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. “Show me a single scam after 2014,” he said.

He said PM Modi has the backing of 140 crore Indians. “Elections are being conducted peacefully across the country. The more allegations are made against Modi, the stronger the people’s support for him becomes,” he said.

Like past elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NPC would also emerge victorious in the upcoming local body polls, he said.

Elections to the 29 civic corporations in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will take place on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. On Sunday, votes will be counted for 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats for which polling was held on December 2 and December 20.

Targeting former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Shinde said that those who are ignored resort to sensational statements to stay in the news. Chavan is under fire for claiming that India faced “total defeat” in aerial fight with Pakistan on the first day of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

“India is moving forward on the path of development. The irritation and stomach ache are clearly visible in Prithviraj Chavan’s statements,” he said. PTI COR NR