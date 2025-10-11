Shinde accuses Uddhav of crying 'crocodile tears', politicising farmer relief issue

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, calling his rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a display of "crocodile tears" and accusing him of exploiting farmers' pain for political mileage.

Thackeray addressed a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, warning that farmers will hit the streets if the state government fails to declare a "complete loan waiver" for farmers affected by floods and rainfall.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event, Shinde took a jibe at the former chief minister, saying how those who could never cross the threshold of their homes could take out a morcha for farmers.

He said the Mahayuti government has stood firmly with farmers during one of the worst agricultural crises the state has witnessed in recent years.

"When crops, land, livestock, and even homes were destroyed, our entire government — Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and all ministers — visited the affected areas and decided that NDRF rules cannot come in the way of providing relief to farmers," he said.

He pointed out that the state government had announced a Rs 31,628 crore relief package, with Rs 10,000 in immediate assistance already being deposited in farmers' accounts before Diwali.

Those who suffered crop losses will receive Rs 48,000 per hectare, and an assistance of up to Rs 3.47 lakh per hectare under the MGNREGA, he said.

He termed Thackeray's rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a show of "crocodile tears", and said the latter was exploiting farmers' pain for political mileage.

Calling out the opposition for "doing politics over pain," Shinde said, "When power slips from their (the Opposition) hands, they cry foul. This is not love for farmers' love. The Mahayuti government is not about slogans; it's about solutions." With support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the state and Centre were working together to ensure no farmer is left to suffer, Shinde said. PTI COR ARU