Shinde, Ajit Pawar hail PM Modi, armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for successfully conducting ‘Operation Sindoor’ and giving a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terror elements.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Talking to reporters, Shinde congratulated the armed forces, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for conducting military strikes under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India has given a befitting reply to terror elements operating from Pakistan, he said.

“The nation has complete faith in the capabilities of our armed forces, and stands united behind them,” said Ajit Pawar, lauding the soldiers involved in the operation.

He said Operation Sindoor has once again demonstrated that India will not tolerate Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Pawar said the nation had been outraged after the Pahalgam terror attack, and that the retaliatory strikes sent a strong and clear message.

“This morning’s meticulously planned offensive crippled the terror networks, destroying nine camps operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed,” said the deputy chief minister.

Praising the political leadership that backed the armed response, Pawar noted, “Decisive political will is crucial for cross-border military action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently shown such resolve.” He also congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for standing firmly behind the armed forces.

“It is the strength of our military, the determination of our leadership, and the unity of our people that led to the success of Operation Sindoor,” Pawar said.

Expressing hope for continued efforts against terrorism, Ajit Pawar asserted, "This operation sends a clear message that we will not rest until terrorism is completely eradicated.” PTI ND PR NR