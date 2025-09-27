Shinde announces comprehensive development plan for Thane district

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a comprehensive development plan for Thane district to tackle traffic congestion, modernisation of health centres and flood relief.

During a district planning committee meeting on Friday, Shinde, who is also the guardian minister of Thane, said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will appoint an expert committee to study traffic congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and propose a permanent solution.

"Drone and AI-based traffic management systems will be implemented to control congestion. The MMRDA's expert panel will ensure short, medium, and long-term measures in coordination between all agencies to provide lasting relief to commuters," he said.

The meeting held at the district collector's office was attended by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, along with senior government officers and municipal chiefs from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar.

Shinde reviewed the implementation of the district's annual plan.

"In 2024-25, out of an allocation of Rs 1,167.37 crore, 99.98 per cent of the funds were used. For 2025-26, 23 per cent of the Rs 1,252.99 crore allocation has been utilised as of August," he said, directing all agencies to ensure 100 per cent utilisation this year.

The deputy chief minister also called for the modernisation of public services.

He said, "All primary health centres will be upgraded to smart health centres, while zilla parishad and municipal schools will be converted into smart schools. Funds for these projects may be mobilised through CSR and public participation." Some of the other initiatives presented for the district included development of 39 tourist spots and launch of the "Explore Thane" tourism app; rooftop solar projects to power government offices; development of taluka sports complexes; implementation of the Rs 80-crore Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shaktipeeth and Maradepada projects; expansion of natural farming from 7,000 hectares last year to a larger area this year; plans to raise the height of Chikhali Dam, ensure water supply for Ulhasnagar via mechanical lifting from Ulhas River, and rehabilitation projects linked to Kalu Dam.

Shinde also directed officials to prioritise relief measures in areas affected by heavy rains, including the repair of damaged roads, schools, anganwadis, and health centres.

Speaking about widespread destruction caused by floods across Maharashtra, Shinde said, "It is the government's moral responsibility to help farmers. Assistance will be provided even if certain rules and conditions need to be relaxed. I appeal to everyone to contribute in their own way to help our flood-affected brothers and sisters." The deputy chief minister also inaugurated Sewa Samvad, a quick-feedback mechanism conceptualised by District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal to make public grievance redressal more efficient. PTI COR ARU