Shinde announces health initiatives, including day care chemotherapy centres in seven cities

Thane: The Maharashtra government will set up day care chemotherapy centres in six cities to improve cancer care, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

These will come up at Thane, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Wardha, Shinde said.

This initiative includes launch of eight cancer mobile vans, 102 ambulances, seven advanced life support ambulances, two CT (computed tomography) machines and 80 digital handheld X-ray machines to cater to underserved areas, he said.

"Some two crore women across Maharashtra would receive comprehensive health check-ups under a new programme that covers tests for blood pressure, diabetes, haemoglobin etc. The mobile health check-up units will ensure women in even the most rural areas receive proper medical attention," Shinde said.

"Like the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell, which has helped 51,000 patients by providing Rs. 460 crore in financial assistance over the past two years, a 'Deputy Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell' will be set up. Additionally, seven Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances will be stationed in districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Raigad," he informed.

The 80 portable digital hand-held X-ray machines will help detect tuberculosis in rural districts, while the new CT scan facilities will be available at hospitals in Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dahanu, the deputy CM said.

During the occasion, the 'Mayaka' app was launched to promote mental health and well-being.

On the occasion, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprav Jadhav said a naturopathy and wellness central as well as a herbal garden will be set up in Dare village of Satara district.

The 'Har Ghar Ayurveda' scheme was also launched on this occasion.