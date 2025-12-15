Shinde announces several projects for Thane, including country's tallest tower-convention centre

Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced several ambitious, public utility projects for Thane, including an iconic tower and convention centre, which will be the country's tallest.Inspired by the concept of 'mangal kalash'. the tower and convention centre on a 50-acre plot by Kasarvadavali creek will be 260 metres tall, he said in a press conference attended by Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani and Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner-cum-administrator Saurabh Rao."It will be the country's tallest such tower. It is being built on the lines of the Eiffel Tower (which is 300 metres tall). It will have a viewing tower and a convention centre. The project has been conceptualized by architect Hafeez Contractor," Shinde said.

The Deputy CM also said a 'Town Park' is being built on a 25-acre area in Kolshet on Build-Operate-Transfer basis.

It will feature an Agri Koli Museum, a science centre, an aquarium, and a sports complex.

A 25-acre area in Kolshet will be dedicated to leisure, featuring an international standard Snow Park, Amusement Park, and Adventure Park.

The state government has provided Rs 10 crore to build a Bird Museum on a 12.5-acre area in Kolshet, he said.

Speaking about upcoming metro rail services, Shinde said it will connect routes from Mhatredi bullet train station, Diva, Mumbra, and Kalwa, covering a total route of 9.8 kilometres.

Proposed extensions include a 4.1 km route connecting Mhatredi to Kopar to Dombivli and a 3.2 km route connecting Mhatredi to Taloja Metro Line 12.

A 'Sports Arena' is planned on 50 acres of land, while there is a proposal to create a dedicated musical concert area on a 25-acre plot, Shinde informed.

Incidentally, polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Thane and Navi Mumbai, were announced during the day by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. While voting will take place on January 15, results will be declared on January 16. PTI COR BNM