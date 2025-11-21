Shinde announces tie-up with Republican Sena

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday night announced revival of the "Bhimshakti-Shivshakti unity" as he announced an alliance with the Dalit outfit Republican Sena in Thane.

The term "Bhimshakti-Shivshakti" has been used in the past to denote the coming together of the undivided Shiv Sena and followers of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The announcement came ahead of civic polls in the state.

The renewed partnership was "not for the chair, but for justice," said Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena.

The event at Shivaji Maidan was attended by Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar and others.

The alliance was rooted in Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology and the shared commitment to upliftment of the deprived and exploited, Shinde said, adding, "Anandraj Ambedkar carries Babasaheb's blood, and we are devotees of Babasaheb's ideas." Invoking Dr Ambedkar's contribution to Indian democracy, Shinde said the Constitution enabled individuals from humble backgrounds to reach the highest positions, and a farmer's son like him could become chief minister. PTI COR KRK