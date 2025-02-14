Shinde asks citizens to help combat climate change, support organic farming

Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday urged citizens to take responsibility for combating global warming and climate change.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 14th edition of "Vrukshavalli", an exhibition showcasing trees, flowers, fruits, and saplings, he emphasized on the importance of trees, stating "we live because of trees, animals, and the environment." Shinde, an MLA from Thane city, urged everyone, particularly students, to plant and nurture trees.

He highlighted the need for large-scale tree plantations in response to environmental crises such as non-seasonal rains, droughts, storms, and urged citizens to take responsibility for combating global warming and climate change (increase in average temperature and shifts in weather patterns).

Furthermore, Shinde stressed the need for organic farming to reduce dependency on harmful fertilizers, citing the health risks, including cancer, associated with chemical farming.

The Shiv Sena leader encouraged citizens to adopt organic practices in their own gardens and homes.

He pointed out that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has already planted 1.5 lakh trees this year, with plans to plant 2 lakh more.

The Deputy CM maintained his vision for a "green city" includes transforming Thane into a model of environmental consciousness by planting trees along the city's roads and enhancing urban forests.

The exhibition also featured a replica of a village setup, where Shinde fed a cow, expressing pride in promoting rural traditions.

He announced plans to establish an R&D centre with state and central support, focusing on growing a variety of trees, from mangoes and cashews to exotic vegetables. PTI COR RSY