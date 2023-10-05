Shinde asks collectors to visit hospitals in their districts, file status report

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed collectors in the state to visit all the medical colleges, government hospitals, hospitals under civic bodies and primary health care centres in their respective districts and submit a status report.

In a video conference with all the district collectors from Delhi, Shinde said the state government has set up a committee to probe the recent deaths in government hospitals in Nanded and Aurangabad and strict action will be taken against those responsible, said an official statement.

He said reasons like shortage of medicines and manpower will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the officials concerned.

The state government has come under intense criticism following the deaths of several patients at government-run hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, former Aurangabad, in a short span.

According to officials, 31 patients, including many infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3.

The CM also asked the collectors to regularly visit hospitals in their districts, the statement said.

Shinde said health is a top priority for the government and stressed that efforts are being taken to strengthen health infrastructure in the short- and long-term and there won’t be any shortage of funds for it, the statement said.

In case of a shortage of manpower, the CM said, it can be outsourced at the district level, added the statement. PTI PR NR