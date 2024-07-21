Shinde asks MVA to introspect on Amit Shah's remarks against Sharad Pawar

Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday latched onto the "sargana of corruption" remark by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and asked the Opposition MVA to introspect.

Addressing a BJP convention in Pune, Shah termed Pawar as the "sargana" (ringleader) who institutionalised corruption in the country and dubbed Uddhav Thackeray "the head of the Aurangzeb fan club".

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to his political mentor and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe in Thane, Shinde said the Mahayuti government led by him has maintained a clean track record in the last two years.

"They (Congress and undivided NCP) held the reins of power for several years, but levelling allegations of corruption against us. Since assuming office, no one has been able to substantiate any charge of corruption against me or my government. Those who have wielded power for an extended period should first introspect. This is the essence of Amit Shah's remarks on Pawar," Shinde said.

The chief minister mentioned various welfare programmes launched by the state government, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, for different sections of the society.