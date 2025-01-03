Shinde asks officials to bring 'housing for all' policy to provide affordable, sustainable houses

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday directed officials to come up with a "housing for all" policy within a month to provide durable, affordable and sustainable houses.

Shinde, who holds the housing and urban development department, also asked officials to clear impediments in the redevelopment of housing projects in Mumbai which have been stuck for various reasons.

Shinde said the state government will build one lakh houses for former mill workers and a tender process for it has been completed.

He asked officials to examine whether those mill workers who have shifted to their native places can be given a house in their village.

Shinde said cluster redevelopment will be started in Mumbai, which will enable creation of a significant number of houses.

According to him, Maharashtra will be the first state to have a housing policy for senior citizens.

The deputy chief minister also reviewed the progress of the BDD Chawl redevelopment project, Patrachawl redevelopment project, redevelopment of Kamathipura through MHADA, redevelopment of GTB Nagar and also the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). PTI PR NP