Shinde asks officials to finish development works in Mumbai on time; Aaditya skips meet

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed officials during a District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) meeting to carry out all development works within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining their standards.

Shinde, who is also Mumbai City guardian minister, said if development works are completed on time and in a qualitative manner, holistic development of the city can be achieved.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, a member of DPDC, skipped the meeting for a second time in a row. His party colleagues and MPs Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South) and Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central) also skipped the meeting.

Every scheme should be effectively delivered to citizens so that Mumbai City district remains at the forefront in all Sustainable Development Goals, Shinde told the officials.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed that all development works carried out through the District Planning and Development Committee should be completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining their standards and quality," a statement by his office said.

Under the annual district scheme of 2025-26, Rs 528 crore has been earmarked for general schemes, Rs 22 for works related to scheduled castes.

He said the sanctioned works and amount should be spent within the stipulated time.

Shinde said pending housing projects will be streamlined on priority basis. For this, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), CIDCO, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MHADA should work in a coordinated manner.

He directed the BMC to fill the potholes after the rainy season.