Shinde asks party workers to be cautious during poll campaign

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked Shiv Sena workers to be cautious in their utterances, particularly while referring to women, during the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

In an undated letter, Shinde said it is but natural for party workers to respond in the same tone and tenor used by their political rivals.

"One has to learn to differentiate between being aggressive and being uncouth," Shinde said.

The campaign for the Maharashtra polls has been marred by some loose remarks by political leaders targeted at women which prompted the Election Commission to step in and warn the errant leaders of stern action.

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI SKU DIV DIV