Shinde asks Shiv Sena workers to gear up for civic polls

Manor (Palghar), Aug 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked Shiv Sena office-bearers to shed ego of post and work as common party workers to resolve the issues of people.

Addressing a gathering at Manor in Palghar district, Shinde asked Sena workers to begin the groundwork for the upcoming elections to local bodies in Maharashtra.

"I had risen through the ranks and even served as a chief minister, but I consider myself a common party worker. Your designation notwithstanding, go among the people as a common karyakarta. You will never face obstacles if you truly live the life of a worker," he added.

Shinde recalled that he used to receive calls from ordinary citizens, including his sister, about broken toilet doors or water issues when he was the chief minister.

"I would then resolve these issues by telling the local MLA or corporator to act immediately," he recalled.

The Deputy CM said local youths would be prioritised for employment in major infrastructure initiatives like the ambitious Vadhavan port project.

He exhorted Sena workers to ensure victory for the party in the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

"Remain grounded, remain loyal to the people, and everything else will follow,*" he said. PTI COR NSK