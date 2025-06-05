Shinde asks Shiv Sena workers to prepare for local body polls

Solapur, Jun 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked his party workers to gear up for local body polls.

Addressing an event where former Congress leader Siddharam Mhetre and his supporters joined the Shiv Sena, Shinde said party workers have to run a campaign to ensure there is a Shiv Sena office in every village in the state.

He said the Mahayuti government got stupendous success in the state assembly polls and it was time to focus on local body polls.

"We have to unfurl the saffron flag in local body polls," he said.

Shinde also asserted that the flagship Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana will not stop even though the opposition was spreading rumours about it.

Taking a dig at opposition party leaders jumping ship, he said a day will come when the opponent camp will be vacant. PTI PR BNM