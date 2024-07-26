Shinde bats for separate law in state for stringent action against milk adulteration

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stressed the need for a separate law to curb adulteration of milk and dairy products and said the state government will request the Centre to make food adulteration a non-bailable offence.

Shinde was speaking at a meeting on Thursday evening to review the quality of primary school education in the state and the adulteration of milk and milk products.

He said a separate law more stringent than the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA) is required to be rolled out in the state, according to a government release.

He asked the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and dairy development departments to start joint operations against adulteration of milk "as it is desperately needed", assuring that the home department will cooperate with them, as per the release.

Even the milk-producing farmers also suffer due to adulteration, he said.

Shinde called food adulteration a serious offence and said it adversely affects children. The future generation will be at a loss and many people will fall into the clutches of killer diseases like cancer due to food adulteration, he said.

Hence, action against those behind food adulteration should be stricter than what is provided under MPDA, he said.

The state will also request the Centre to make food adulteration a non-bailable offence, Shinde said He directed the dairy development department to initiate steps for making a separate law for milk adulteration in the state, it added. PTI MR NR