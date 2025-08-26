Shinde, BJP cite Ganesh festival, urge quota activist Jarange to defer Mumbai hunger strike

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ruling coalition head BJP on Tuesday urged Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to reconsider the timing of his proposed hunger strike in Mumbai in view of the 10-day-long Ganesh festival beginning on August 27.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said he has sent a message to people close to Jarange about this.

The Shiv Sena leader maintained the 43-year-old activist has every right to protest in support of his demands, but he should take into account the popular festival and its grand celebration in the metropolis.

"Lakhs of Lord Ganesh devotees come to Mumbai during the festival from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Everyone has the right to protest. He has been fighting for the Maratha community for several years. But he has to change the timing. He must reconsider the timing of his protest," he emphasised.

Notwithstanding the Maharashtra government's attempts to dissuade him, Jarange on Tuesday announced he would launch a fresh round of indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Mumbai from August 29.

On the Ganesh festival eve, Rajendra Sable Patil, Officer on Special Duty in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office, met Jarange at his native village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district in a bid to persuade him to defer his proposed stir, but the latter refused to budge.

The BJP, which heads the ruling Mahayuti coalition, too, requested the activist to reconsider his plan to launch protest in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival and urged him to join discussions with the government to resolve the issue.

While the Bombay High Court has stressed the activist cannot hold a protest without prior permission from authorities, Jarange insisted his lawyers would approach the HC to get necessary relief.

He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the OBC category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

In early 2024, the state government, then headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, enacted a law to grant 10 per cent reservation to Marathas under a separate category. However, Jarange has been insisting that his community members be given quota under the OBC category.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye appealed to Jarange to reconsider his plan to hold a protest in Mumbai, stressing dialogue with the government was the best way forward.

"Jarangeji, our stand and yours are the same. The decision you have taken to raise issues of the community through constitutional means is welcome. For constructive talks, this stand is important. Because more than agitation, dialogue is the best way," Upadhye said in a statement posted on X.

He stated that the government is keen to ensure justice for the Maratha community.

The BJP chief spokesperson referred to the peaceful rallies organised by Maratha community members in the past for the quota demand, stressing the importance of dialogue.

He said the silent and disciplined morchas joined by lakhs of Marathas in the past had drawn the attention of the entire world. "Undoubtedly, the community would continue to protest peacefully and within constitutional means".

Upadhye asserted that Chief Minister Fadnavis and the Mahayuti government were committed to ensuring justice for the Maratha community.

"In this endeavour, even Lord Ganesh will bless the efforts for Maratha reservation," he remarked.

The BJP spokesperson said Fadnavis had consistently worked in favour of the Maratha community.

"In his previous chief ministerial term (2014-19), Fadnavis had granted reservation to Marathas, ensured it was upheld in the High Court, and fought for it in the Supreme Court," Upadhye added.

He noted the CM had also filled thousands of posts for members of the community, provided jobs and financial help to families of those who died during earlier agitations.

Fadnavis extended loans to promote entrepreneurship, funded lakhs of Maratha community students through various schemes, and created educational and training opportunities for them, the BJP member affirmed.

"Maratha community's developmental and justice-related demands will be fulfilled only through dialogue between society and the government, and the solid work done so far will accelerate the progress of the community even further," he said.