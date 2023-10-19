Shinde cabinet permits govt offices to do transactions with Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday allowed its offices to carry out transactions with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, a statement said.

Advertisment

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also approved investments to be done by state government PSUs (public sector undertakings) in the bank.

The approvals were given on the basis of the bank’s role in the cooperative sector, the statement said, adding that the bank’s net worth is more than Rs 4,000 crore and it has been posting profits for the past five consecutive years.

Auditors have graded the bank in the ‘A’ category, and no restrictions have been imposed on it by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the statement said. PTI PR NR