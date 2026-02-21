Shinde calls Youth Congress protest at AI Summit ‘seditious’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday described the Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi as “a form of sedition”, saying it was an attempt to defame the country at a global event.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a “shirtless” protest on Friday at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They walked around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

“It is a form of sedition. People from around the world visited Delhi for this AI Summit. The Youth Congress workers engaged in monkey business by removing shirts and protesting there,” Shinde told reporters.

He said the protest in the national capital was an unfortunate and inappropriate way of expressing dissent, especially when delegates from across the world had gathered for the event. According to him, such actions harmed not only the Congress party’s image but also the country’s reputation.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shinde alleged that whenever Gandhi travels abroad, he seeks to defame the country and PM Modi.

Shinde claimed that Gandhi and his party had earlier asked how many Indian fighter aircraft were hit during Operation Sindoor, and accused the opposition party of “harbouring jealousy as India moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy”.

Under Modi’s leadership, Shinde said, India has witnessed an unprecedented number of visits by heads of state and the signing of key agreements. Referring to the recent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Mumbai, he said such engagements reflected India’s rising global stature.

The deputy CM said people of the country would not tolerate behaviour that shows contempt towards the PM or the nation. PTI ND NR