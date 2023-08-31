Shinde chairs meeting of NDA allies on day when INDIA conclave starts in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday night chaired a meeting of his cabinet colleagues and leaders of parties which are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meeting was held at Shinde's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai but its agenda was not immediately known. Shinde's Shiv Sena heads the coalition government in the state.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP rebel faction), cabinet ministers as well as key leaders of the parties that are part of the BJP-led NDA attended the gathering.

Representatives of smaller outfits allied with the ruling coalition like the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Prahar Janshakti, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Rayat Kranti Sanghatna, Jansurajya Shakti Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and People's Republican Party, among others, were also present.

The meeting was convened on a day when the national opposition bloc INDIA began its two-day conclave in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai to finetune its strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in late 2024. PTI ND RSY